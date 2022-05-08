MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) were down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 9,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 447,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.06.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $435.11 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 162.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 176,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

