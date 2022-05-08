Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 300 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,871,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,599,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 877,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $97.06. 683,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.08. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

