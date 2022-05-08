Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,619 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Nutrien comprises 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Nutrien by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,791,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,527,000 after buying an additional 167,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 29.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,020,000 after buying an additional 753,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.30.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

