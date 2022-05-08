Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $270,000 Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. cut its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products accounts for about 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 248,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,400. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average of $111.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.95 and a 12-month high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.