Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.83. 13,089,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,495,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

