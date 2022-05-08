Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $52,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.