Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $190,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 675 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. IQVIA comprises approximately 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after buying an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $213.82. 936,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,482. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.50 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

