Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $81,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. CX Institutional raised its position in Synopsys by 8.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,599. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.50.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

