Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $99,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.25.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.85 on Friday, reaching $608.40. The stock had a trading volume of 683,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of $685.57 and a 200 day moving average of $669.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.32 and a 12-month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.