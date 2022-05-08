Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,870 shares of company stock valued at $74,132,757. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.69. 10,418,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,763,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

