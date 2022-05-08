Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 130 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,436,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $14.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.71. 1,989,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,850. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $460.54 and a 200 day moving average of $548.13.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.