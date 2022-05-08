Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $71,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,510. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

