Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Incyte by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Incyte by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

