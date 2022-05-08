Mizuho Bank Ltd. Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,777,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.2% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,782,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $378.10. 7,958,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,741. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $372.13 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

