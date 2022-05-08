Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 244,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,274,003 shares.The stock last traded at $2.38 and had previously closed at $2.38.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 201.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 144.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
