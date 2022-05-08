Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 244,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,274,003 shares.The stock last traded at $2.38 and had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 201.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 144.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

