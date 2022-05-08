MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $699.04

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 699.04 ($8.73) and traded as low as GBX 583.51 ($7.29). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 594 ($7.42), with a volume of 104,912 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.87) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($13.49) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 616.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 699.04. The stock has a market cap of £346.34 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith bought 5,000 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.52) per share, with a total value of £30,100 ($37,601.50).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

