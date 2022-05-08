MLP (ETR:MLP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.32

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €6.32 ($6.65) and last traded at €6.33 ($6.66), with a volume of 18900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €6.33 ($6.66).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $691.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.76.
MLP Company Profile (ETR:MLP)
