MLP (ETR:MLP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.32

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €6.32 ($6.65) and last traded at €6.33 ($6.66), with a volume of 18900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €6.33 ($6.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $691.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.76.

MLP Company Profile (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

