Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,600 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Pool worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 994.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 170.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 72,254 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Pool by 107.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pool by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,856,000 after purchasing an additional 56,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $394.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a one year low of $380.39 and a one year high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.69 and its 200 day moving average is $486.91.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

