Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 900 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $24,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 232.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

ZBRA opened at $342.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.07 and a 200 day moving average of $492.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.37 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

