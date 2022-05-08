Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 1,400 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of ANSYS worth $26,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANSS stock opened at $261.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.28.
In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.
ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.