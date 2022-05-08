Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 1,400 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of ANSYS worth $26,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS stock opened at $261.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

