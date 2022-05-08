Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 2,900 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of DocuSign worth $21,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 51,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

