Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $17.25 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after purchasing an additional 281,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,390,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,059,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,102,000 after purchasing an additional 197,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PKI. Citigroup cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.13 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.57 and its 200-day moving average is $176.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

