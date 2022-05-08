Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $25.28 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 558,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $25,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $35,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

