Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,300 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $18,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,769.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $295.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.63. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

