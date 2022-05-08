Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Xylem worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Xylem by 45.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,889,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,028,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.28. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.