Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $20,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

