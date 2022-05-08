Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,562 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $25,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.92.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,144. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $7.62 on Friday, hitting $134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,013,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.