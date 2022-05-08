Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,148,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,661 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $208,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,096,000 after buying an additional 342,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after buying an additional 265,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after buying an additional 592,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,038,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

