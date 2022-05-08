Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) will report $326.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.20 million and the lowest is $325.95 million. Monro posted sales of $305.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monro.

MNRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,051,000 after purchasing an additional 119,249 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,471,000 after purchasing an additional 250,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after buying an additional 45,634 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monro by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 946,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monro by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,437 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.75. 316,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Monro has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

