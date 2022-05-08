Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,592 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $35,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,669,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Monster Beverage by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.67. 6,635,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,444. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

