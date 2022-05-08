Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth about $194,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 151,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

