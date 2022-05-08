Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 23,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $3,314,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

NYSE:MCO opened at $300.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.78. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $287.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.89. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

