Morgan Stanley Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $159.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $110.00 on Friday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.04 and a 200-day moving average of $154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $110,323.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $5,596,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,742 shares of company stock worth $44,529,492. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $7,538,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Datadog by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Datadog by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 287,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Datadog by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Datadog by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

