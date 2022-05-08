Morgan Stanley Increases BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €71.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €68.00 ($71.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($73.26) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($75.79) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($78.95) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.43.

BNPQY stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

