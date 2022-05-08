Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Increased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $37,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,629,000 after purchasing an additional 399,341 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.23. 7,333,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,261,801. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

