Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.55.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE:MSI opened at $206.51 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $189.23 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.10.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after acquiring an additional 268,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after acquiring an additional 120,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.