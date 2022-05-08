Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of MPAC opened at GBX 465 ($5.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The company has a market capitalization of £93.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 501.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 519.21. Mpac Group has a 12 month low of GBX 188 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.31).

Get Mpac Group alerts:

About Mpac Group (Get Rating)

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.