Must Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) by 291.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,434 shares during the period. 1stdibs.Com accounts for about 7.3% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.93% of 1stdibs.Com worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 129,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,362. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

