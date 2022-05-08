Must Asset Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 146.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for about 1.5% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FTCH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Farfetch stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 10,820,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.13.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.