Must Asset Management Inc. Invests $7.78 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,000. Peloton Interactive accounts for approximately 4.2% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Peloton Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after buying an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after purchasing an additional 384,550 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,845,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,759,000 after purchasing an additional 85,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PTON. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.70. 18,168,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,871,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

