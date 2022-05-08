Must Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. ONE Group Hospitality comprises approximately 0.6% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 81,259 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. 161,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,640. The firm has a market cap of $304.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

