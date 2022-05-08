Must Asset Management Inc. Makes New $304,000 Investment in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $217,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $869,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,338,094 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OM stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 1,091,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,967. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

