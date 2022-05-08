My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $652,555.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 504,660.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00069242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00183905 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.93 or 0.00534249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00039043 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,378.65 or 1.96478497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

