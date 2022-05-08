Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE MYE opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $853.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,794,000 after buying an additional 132,845 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,046,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after buying an additional 138,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

