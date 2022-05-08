Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Bought by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,804 shares during the period. Myomo comprises 1.3% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.77% of Myomo worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,784,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myomo alerts:

MYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of MYO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Myomo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myomo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.