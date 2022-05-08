Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of MYO stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Myomo has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 74.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Myomo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myomo by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 601,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 253,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Myomo by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Myomo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Myomo by 91,945.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 98,382 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

