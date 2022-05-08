National Bank Financial Boosts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$48.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPXWF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.28.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.