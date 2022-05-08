Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:MX opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

