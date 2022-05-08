Needham & Company LLC Trims AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price to $67.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.19. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.21.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,807 shares of company stock valued at $394,645. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,391,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

