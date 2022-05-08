Needham & Company LLC Trims Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $200.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s current price.
BILL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.48.
Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $121.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $109.09 and a 52-week high of $348.49.
In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
